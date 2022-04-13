Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Video: Michigan officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya shooting incident.(Attorney Ben Crump/The Lyoya family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Video shows a police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, kneeling on the back of a Black man before fatally shooting him.

Police released video from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop.

Video shows Lyoya trying to run from the scene, and a violent struggle over the officer’s Taser.

The new police chief in Michigan’s second-largest city says he released the videos in the spirit of transparency.

State police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore teen girl has been missing since Wednesday.
Police searching for missing Ardmore teen girl
The now-former Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child pornography charges in...
Ex-Sherman Middle School teacher sentenced for child porn
An OHP trooper chases after a driver on I-35 who led law enforcement through multiple counties...
Running on empty: 150 mph chase ends at Red River
Gainesville Police said 39-year-old Marcus Devon Lundy is charged with theft of property after...
Gainesville man arrested after raising money to fund high school ‘all-star’ game in Texoma
Ada pastor's wife pleads guilty to his murder
Ada woman pleads guilty to murdering husband

Latest News

Benjamine Brown was arrested for the shooting of Boots the dog, according to the Palm Beach...
Man arrested after shooting dog in face, police say
FILE - The company logo is displayed on one of the doors of a delivery van for Amazon on...
Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees
A man was caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails at a house in Florida, according to...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tosses Molotov cocktails at Florida home, police say
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty...
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching