Video: Michigan officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Video shows a police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, kneeling on the back of a Black man before fatally shooting him.

Police released video from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop.

Video shows Lyoya trying to run from the scene, and a violent struggle over the officer’s Taser.

The new police chief in Michigan’s second-largest city says he released the videos in the spirit of transparency.

State police are investigating the shooting.

