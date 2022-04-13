Wise and Willing, Priscilla’s Story

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - News 12 is working with the Grayson Crisis Center to prevent violence by changing the way our community values women.

We’re highlighting one woman a month who redefines success by achieving HER goals in HER way.

This month, a teacher willing to share the love she has with everyone around her and wise enough to put her whole heart into everything she does.

Here’s HER Story.

“I’m a teacher and that’s all I’ve ever wanted to be.”

To say Priscilla Burns loves kids is an understatement.

“I LOVE them. I love them! People think sometimes, “that’s crazy! You’re around them all day long.” But I really enjoy being around these kids,” says Burns.

For 29 years, she’s been around them as a teacher, a mentor and a cheerleader.

“It’s not how much you make, it’s do you find fulfillment in what you’re doing and I do,” says Burns.

Priscilla knows she’s molding more than minds.

She’s forging relationships and teaching her students how to be good humans.

“They may not remember what you say to them and they may not remember exactly what you did but they are going to remember how you made them feel,” said Burns.

She says loving someone is a skill that takes courage to learn.

“I put everything I can into these kids and pour into them and watch them grow and you can’t ask for anything else,” says Burns.

For anyone in the school of life, Priscilla says being afraid can fail you.

“Be a risk taker. Change is hard but a lot of times, change can be really really good if you allow it, you’re open to that,” says Burns.

But it’s the ones that jump in and share their heart that pass every time.

“That satisfies my soul and I wouldn’t change anything. I love it. I do feel successful,” says Burns.

Success isn’t pass/fail. It’s a learning curve that never ends and moves from one generation to the next.

“I really really love what I do and that would be my greatest joy for these kids is to find something that they’re extremely passionate about that they love and that’s what they need to do,” says Burns.

To nominate someone you think has redefined success or to learn more about this program and how it aims to prevent violence in our community follow the link to the Grayson Crisis Center’s HER Story page here.

