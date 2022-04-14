Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

CUTE: Firefighters save baby owl that fell from nest

A firefighter holds the baby owl.
A firefighter holds the baby owl.(Los Angeles Fire Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (CNN) - The Los Angeles Fire Department saved a baby owl that fell from its nest.

The baby got separated from its mom after taking a tumble from high atop a house in Woodland Hills.

The baby owl fell from its nest.
The baby owl fell from its nest.(Los Angeles Fire Department via CNN Newsource)

The people who live there found the little bird, and firefighters showed up to make sure the baby got back home safe and sound.

With a gentle touch – and a ladder – the feathered family was finally reunited.

The mother owl was reunited with her baby.
The mother owl was reunited with her baby.(Los Angeles Fire Department via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new owner shares his plans to honor the spirit of the Midway Mall in an economically viable...
New Midway Mall owner shares plans for renovation
Demelon Clayton is being charged with burglary of a home.
Man charged with burglary after entering woman’s home in Sherman
More changes are coming to the already busy construction area on US 75.
Traffic switch planned for main lanes of US 75 in Sherman
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive
Almost 20 years after a North Texas police officer was shot and injured by a man who had just...
Man identified as suspect in 2003 shooting of Texas officer

Latest News

A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
This photo provided by Floyd County, Ga., Police shows Robert Keith Tincher III. Police say...
Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Crews fight New Mexico fire as some evacuations lift
Jeffrey Earnhardt has joined Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at...
Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega
A woman has been arrested for helping people get driver's licenses illegally, according to...
Woman arrested for helping 100 plus people illegally get driver’s licenses