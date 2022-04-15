Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Grandmother carjacked, assaulted in church parking lot; 2 arrested

Danny Minor and Kimberly Woodell are facing charges after a carjacking and assault in North...
Danny Minor and Kimberly Woodell are facing charges after a carjacking and assault in North Carolina.(Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A grandmother in North Carolina is recovering after being the victim of a carjacking Thursday in North Carolina.

WITN reports Evelyn Johnson, 74, said she was forced out of her car by two people when she parked in a church parking lot while trying to call her sister and eat a candy bar.

A man and woman came up to her, and Johnson said they demanded she get out of her car. When she refused, Johnson said the man told the woman that they were going to take her car.

“He came back around and pulled me out of the car and took off,” Johnson said. “I thought the man was going to kill me. I didn’t know what he had.”

Carjacking victim Evelyn Johnson spoke from her New Bern, North Carolina, hospital bed.
Carjacking victim Evelyn Johnson spoke from her New Bern, North Carolina, hospital bed.(WITN)

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office later identified the suspects as Danny Minor, 27, and Kimberly Woodell, 30. Deputies arrested them Friday morning and found Johnson’s stolen car nearby, they said.

Craven County deputies said Minor and Woodell are facing charges of felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony common law robbery, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony assault on a disabled person.

Johnson said she hopes to be released from the hospital soon.

“I’m just grateful to be here because I could have passed out or really gotten hurt. I just hope this doesn’t happen to anybody else,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new owner shares his plans to honor the spirit of the Midway Mall in an economically viable...
New Midway Mall owner shares plans for renovation
Demelon Clayton is being charged with burglary of a home.
Man charged with burglary after entering woman’s home in Sherman
More changes are coming to the already busy construction area on US 75.
Traffic switch planned for main lanes of US 75 in Sherman
Almost 20 years after a North Texas police officer was shot and injured by a man who had just...
Man identified as suspect in 2003 shooting of Texas officer
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive

Latest News

Volunteer Fire Departments from all over southern Oklahoma gathered in the Patriot Chevy...
Local dealership hosts fund raising event for volunteer fire departments
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities
The FDA is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of consumers complained of illness...
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Crews fight New Mexico fire as some evacuations lift