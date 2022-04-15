Land surveyor says Bryan Co. dumping ‘worst I’ve seen’

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A licensed professional land surveyor with the state of Oklahoma who services nine counties said roadside dumping in Bryan County “is the worst.”

Lee Levins had been setting property lines near a field on One Well Road in Durant, he knows the property owner, and the sliver of land between their fenced property and the road is littered with roadside debris.

“You’re dumping on property that’s not yours,” Levins said. “This was yours, now you’ve given it to somebody else.”

In Oklahoma, dumping debris or waste on public or private property without the consent of a landowner is a misdemeanor in Oklahoma.

The punishment for dumping trash is between a $200 and a $5 thousand fine and up to 30 days in jail.

Fines aside, there are also other consequences than potential jail time.

“A cow could eat one of those plastic bags and it could kill them,” Levins said. “What do you do with this stuff, it’s not going to dissolve.”

Levins has been working on finding dumpsites throughout the counties he services and alerting law enforcement of their whereabouts for the last ten years.

Levins said if you see a vehicle or trailer full of junk, take a picture of the license plate so that if the items are dumped somewhere and are recognizable you can call 9-1-1.

“I’ll go through the stuff, find the information and I’ll contact the sheriff’s department, they’ll send a deputy out, and we’ll look at the information,” Levins said. “I believe it’s eight or nine situations that we found enough information in there that the sheriff’s department has made (the dumpers) come pick it up. They’ve been fined.”

Though the land owner has no liability, they’re usually the ones left to pick up the trash.

Levins said areas like Caddo and eastward are bad dumping areas as well.

