Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man arrested after almost 3-hour long standoff with Paris Police

Paris Police said they attempted to arrest 33-year-old Chadwick Durial Woodberry on a probation...
Paris Police said they attempted to arrest 33-year-old Chadwick Durial Woodberry on a probation warrant, when he struck one of the officers in the head with an unknown object.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was taken into custody after a standoff on Thursday afternoon.

Paris Police said they attempted to arrest 33-year-old Chadwick Durial Woodberry on a probation warrant, when he struck one of the officers in the head with an unknown object.

During the struggle, Woodberry attempted to take the officer’s service weapon, but the officer was able to retreat from the residence.

Police said Woodberry than barricaded himself in the house, and surrendered after about a three hour standoff.

Woodberry was taken to the Lamar County Jail and was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, attempting to take a weapon from an officer, and the original felony probation violation warrant for 5 counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new owner shares his plans to honor the spirit of the Midway Mall in an economically viable...
New Midway Mall owner shares plans for renovation
Demelon Clayton is being charged with burglary of a home.
Man charged with burglary after entering woman’s home in Sherman
More changes are coming to the already busy construction area on US 75.
Traffic switch planned for main lanes of US 75 in Sherman
Almost 20 years after a North Texas police officer was shot and injured by a man who had just...
Man identified as suspect in 2003 shooting of Texas officer
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive

Latest News

Volunteer Fire Departments from all over southern Oklahoma gathered in the Patriot Chevy...
Local dealership hosts fund raising event for volunteer fire departments
Pothole problems
Highway 75 potholes cause frustration amongst drivers
Oklahoma drivers are about to see a lot more road construction and ODOT wants them to be...
ODOT encourages caution and awareness during Work Zone Safety Week
The new owner shares his plans to honor the spirit of the Midway Mall in an economically viable...
New Midway Mall owner shares plans for renovation
Almost 20 years after a North Texas police officer was shot and injured by a man who had just...
Man identified as suspect in 2003 shooting of Texas officer