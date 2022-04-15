Man arrested after almost 3-hour long standoff with Paris Police

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was taken into custody after a standoff on Thursday afternoon.

Paris Police said they attempted to arrest 33-year-old Chadwick Durial Woodberry on a probation warrant, when he struck one of the officers in the head with an unknown object.

During the struggle, Woodberry attempted to take the officer’s service weapon, but the officer was able to retreat from the residence.

Police said Woodberry than barricaded himself in the house, and surrendered after about a three hour standoff.

Woodberry was taken to the Lamar County Jail and was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, attempting to take a weapon from an officer, and the original felony probation violation warrant for 5 counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

