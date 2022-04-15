ODOT encourages caution and awareness during Work Zone Safety Week

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - As the spring and summer approach that means the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be getting started on hundreds of road projects and they want drivers to be prepared so they can stay safe.

There will be over 275 projects alongside Oklahoma roads in the coming months and that means a lot of work zones.

The national Work Zone Safety Week is recognized in April to get ahead of the wave of road construction.

According to ODOT in the past five years 91 people have been killed in car crashes in work zones across Oklahoma.

Only one of those fatalities was a worker.

“That’s why we have the work zones,” said ODOT resident engineer Christopher Fuhrmann. That’s why we have the signs coming in saying use caution, reduce speed.”

Oklahoma ranks ninth nationally for fatal crashes in work zones according to the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

ODOT says that the top three causes of work zone fatalities are speeding, following too closely and inattention behind the wheel.

“If you’re not paying attention you’re looking at a rear end collision,” Fuhrmann said. “If you have a change in lane they might not pay attention and just keep going straights when the lane diverges.”

So during Work Zone Safety week ODOT wants to remind drivers to be aware of those three causes as they drive through construction zones.

Make sure you pay attention to warning signs, stay alert to changing lanes, and most importantly: slow down.

“We want you to get through safely and we want our workers, contractors, consultants, everybody to get home safely,” Fuhrmann said. “And it takes everybody paying attention to safety during a work zone to get everyone home safe.”

To avoid being caught off guard by new construction zones use the Drive Oklahoma app for updates on changing road conditions.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.