Gloomy Sat, Rainy start but sunshine Sun

Easter Sunday on the wetter side, but will clear out by the afternoon!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Mikayla Smith
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The cold front is slowly moving through Texoma. Areas behind the front cooler where as ahead still very warm and muggy. Scattered rain chances increase this afternoon and overnight, but most of us will stay dry. The best chance of rain looks to come on Sunday. Early Sunday we will begin to see scattered showers before a second, weaker cold front will push through tomorrow afternoon, giving us chances for showers and thunderstorms across Texoma. If you want to hide some Easter eggs and have any plans on tis Easter Sunday the showers and storms clear out by mid afternoon. We will be generally breezy in the afternoon but nice once the clouds clear out and sunshine returns.

Sunny to partly cloudy skies will be the story on Monday and Tuesday before another cold front arrives with chances of showers and storms by mid-week. Warmer back half of the week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Saturday: 40% Showers/storms

Sunday: 40% Showers/storms

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: 60% Showers/thunderstorms

Thursday: 20% Showers

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy

Saturday: sunny, windy, warm

Mikayla Smith

Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

