Traffic switch planned for main lanes of US 75 in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - More changes are coming to the already busy construction area on US 75.

Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a traffic switch for northbound US 75 mainlanes between Park Avenue and Lamar Street will occur at 7:30 p.m. on April 27, weather permitting.

Northbound traffic will shift from the existing frontage road north of Park Avenue onto newly constructed mainlane pavement and transition back to the existing roadway just before Lamar Street.

According to TxDOT, the following week, on May 4, southbound US 75 traffic will shift from the existing mainlanes south of Lamar Street onto newly constructed mainlane pavement and transition back to the existing mainlanes just before Park Avenue.

Additionally, as progress on this phase of construction occurs, the Center Street intersection underneath US 75 will reopen to traffic the week of May 9. At the same time, northbound and southbound US 75 frontage roads will return to two travel lanes of traffic, and two northbound and southbound mainlanes on US 75 will be opened.

Officials said this traffic switch will allow crews to continue reconstructing proposed US 75 mainlanes.

Travelers in this area are advised to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this closure and traffic switch are in effect.

