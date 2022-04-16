Highway 75 potholes cause frustration amongst drivers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Highway 75, a passage of potholes, a trail of tire-killing treachery, a mechanic’s dream.

“It’s like playing frogger with potholes,” said Denison resident, Bill Dzelil.

Between the construction and heavy traffic it’s safe to say the road conditions on highway 75 are less than ideal.

“Everyday it’s multiple wheels and tires are just either getting blown out or bent wheels,” said Jon Kinkade, manager of good year.

Kinkade says business is booming, over the last year he’s had a 30% increase.

“I’ve had a tire just kind of blow out, I’ve bent rims, I’ve messed up my whole front end to where I had to replace a strut,” said Dzelil.

For drivers footing the bill of their costly commute, it adds up quick.

“There was an incident the other day where I almost noticed an 18 wheeler trying to avoid a pothole almost created a 20 car pile up,” Dzelil said.

And the frustration is mounting.

“We pay tax dollars for our roadways, whether it’s in the city of Sherman, the city of Denison, they play the blame game,” said Dzelil. “Ultimately it’s a state highway we pay taxes it should be done.”

TxDOT said at the beginning of the construction project on 75, they hoped to be finished by next summer. But the repairs extend past the major changes. The recent rain has contributed to an influx in potholes on the highway.

“Multiple ones just reappear or they’re temporary filling them and they wash away quick,” said Kinkade.

Until a permanent solution can be reached for the smaller but still significant holes, 75 remains a patchwork pavement paradise for car repair specialists.

“They throw black top, they patch it, two-three days later its the same thing over and over,” Dzelil said.

