Local dealership hosts fundraising event for volunteer fire departments

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - A week after donating gas money to one local volunteer fire department the employees at Chevy Patriot in Ardmore decided they wanted to do something for all the areas volunteer fire departments. So on Saturday they invited them out for their first ever Back the Red event.

“To do something like this to help them out throughout the year because when we’re in need or consumers are in need they’re here to help us,” said Patriot Chevy general manager Shane Cole.

The event brought together dozens of volunteer fire departments including Healdton, Lone Grove, and Mansville. For many of the fire fighters it’s their first get together with members from other departments outside of fighting fires.

“We get to meet all the other guys and actually get to interact with other departments and build that confidence and that trust with each other,” said volunteer fire fighter Elvis Eagle.

In addition to volunteer fire fighters families came out to show support. Kids took part in Easter egg hunts while getting to interact with local heroes.

“He always talks about how he wants to be a fireman or a cop when he gets older,” said Hollie Frazier, a mother attending the event with her son. “So we really liked it to actually be able to get on the vehicles and him interact with them.”

Beyond bringing volunteer fire fighters together with the community it also brought it in critical donations of food, water, and gas money.

“Having the community with us, having patriot help us, it means a lot,” said volunteer fire fighter Garret Hagle. “Its going to help us get to some body who needs it faster.”

And Patriot plans to continue contributing to these fire departments all month long.

“Anybody who buys a vehicle new or used from us, we’re giving 250 dollars back to those volunteer fire departments,” said Cole.

Almost every local volunteer fire department in the area has a Facebook page and you can check those out to find upcoming fundraisers and other ways you can donate to help them keep fighting fires.

