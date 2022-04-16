Texoma Local
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities

Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities said 12 people were injured in a shooting at a South Carolina mall on Saturday.

The Columbia Police Department confirmed that around 2:03 p.m. they were called to the scene of a shooting inside of Columbiana Centre, which triggered a response from the Columbia Police Department, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Chief Skip Holbrook said no one was killed in the shooting but 12 people were injured. Ten of those people were hit by gunfire. Two were trampled in the crowd as people tried to escape.

Eleven people are in the hospital; two of them went by themselves to the hospital. Six of those are in stable condition and two are in critical condition. The youngest victim is 15 years old and the oldest is 73.

Three people have been detained in the investigation. Holbrook said police do not believe this is a random shooting and that the people knew each other.

Police have been clearing the stores one by one inside the mall. Law enforcement has asked anyone still inside to stay put until officials can evacuate them. A reunification area has been set up at 320 Columbiana Drive.

Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to law enforcement at 803-545-3525.

Prisma Health issued a statement on the shooting:

“Prisma Health sends its thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by the incident at Columbiana Centre Mall including our first responders. Prisma Health hospitals in the Midlands received 11 patients with various injuries including gunshot wounds. These Emergency Departments are on lockdown, which is a normal part of emergency procedures.”

