Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Teenager confronts suspected home intruder, helps police catch him

Fourteen-year-old Avery Cormier did not let fear stop her when a stranger broke into her home in Middleborough, Massachusetts, on Friday morning. (WCVB)
By Sera Congi
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts teenager is earning rave reviews after she confronted a home intruder and helped police catch him.

“I think it was very scary,” 14-year-old Avery Cormier said.

Cormier did not let fear stop her when a stranger broke into her home in Middleborough, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

“I heard the boots walk through the house and I thought that my mom might have just forgotten her phone and came back until I realized that’s not my mom,” she said.

So, she grabbed two steak knives from the kitchen and confronted the man.

“I was screaming at the top of my lungs to get out of my house, get out. That’s really it,” Cormier said.

Cormier said she didn’t really have a lot going through her head as it happened.

“It was just kind of adrenaline,” she said.

The suspect then fled and Cormier called 911. She also managed to record a video of him driving away.

It’s the video that police said cracked the case.

“She had the wherewithal in the moment of extreme stress and scary event to be able to think on her feet,” Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins said.

And now 58-year-old Joseph Ridge is behind bars. Police said he has a long criminal record.

“She’s a straight-A student. She’s like, she’s just, she’s ... I don’t know, I’m blessed to have a daughter like her,” Cormier’s mother, who did not provide her name, said.

Cormier is relieved there was no violence, and in hindsight thinks she should have first called 911.

“Call the police before you do anything,” she said. “Don’t just grab knives and go chase after him. Might not work out.”

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new owner shares his plans to honor the spirit of the Midway Mall in an economically viable...
New Midway Mall owner shares plans for renovation
Demelon Clayton is being charged with burglary of a home.
Man charged with burglary after entering woman’s home in Sherman
More changes are coming to the already busy construction area on US 75.
Traffic switch planned for main lanes of US 75 in Sherman
Almost 20 years after a North Texas police officer was shot and injured by a man who had just...
Man identified as suspect in 2003 shooting of Texas officer
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive

Latest News

Volunteer Fire Departments from all over southern Oklahoma gathered in the Patriot Chevy...
Local dealership hosts fund raising event for volunteer fire departments
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities
The FDA is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of consumers complained of illness...
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Crews fight New Mexico fire as some evacuations lift