Families celebrate Easter weekend with egg hunts

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Its Easter weekend and you know what that means, eggs hunts, candy and quality time with loved ones.

“On your mark, get set, hunt,” shouted Post Oak Fellowship Pastor, Randy Shoulders.

Come rain or shine, families around Texoma took to the outdoors this weekend to have some fun.

“Everybody loves egg hunts, I grew up with egg hunts,” Shoulders said.

On Saturday, Post Oak Fellowship held their first annual egg hunt.

“This is just a great event for us to just take care of our community, show them we love them and want them to enjoy life,” said Shoulders.

In addition to the 5,000 eggs to be collected, attendees enjoyed food, games and raffles.

“There’s ring toss, bean bag throws, we have face painting,” said Jamie Reason, Post Oak Fellowship Director.

Hunters also took to the water for an untraditional egg hunt.

“We have eggs that are floating on the top for some of the younger ones and then we have sunken ones for them to practice their dive skills in a safe, protected manor,” said Dori Smith, Aquatics Program Coordinator.

In Denison, Waterloo pool celebrated its second annual underwater egg hunt. In honor of Denison’s 150 birthday, 150 golden prized eggs were amongst the 4,500 eggs spread out in the water.

“The prizes are very sweet, we have some baskets and some goodies stuff, lots of candy, of course you know can never get enough candy,” said Smith.

