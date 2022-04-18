Boswell man arrested for failure to register as sex offender
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Boswell man for failing to register as a sex offender.
Deputies said 58-year-old James Kevin Lindamood was arrested on Wednesday.
Another man was also arrested for failure to register as a sex offender.
Sheriff’s said one of the men had been living near a school.
In Oklahoma registered sex offenders cannot live within two thousand feet of a school, playground, or child care facility.
