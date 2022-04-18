The costs of local school bonds; what’s on the ballot & how it will affect property taxes

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - It’s time to head back to the polls.

Several school districts have multi-million dollar bonds on the ballot for the upcoming election.

Gunter ISD is proposing a 78 million dollar bond.

They want to use that money for a new elementary school, buy land for a future high school, and expand the current one.

“My kid plays basketball, and that’s one of the things they’re expanding,” said Jessica Burkholder, who plans to vote on the school bond in May. “The size of the current basketball locker room is about this size right here, the size of this table.”

But the bond will come with a price tag.

The ISD said it would raise property taxes to $30 for every $100,000 your house is worth.

Pottsboro ISD is also putting a 62 million dollar bond on the table this election aiming to build a new middle school, renovate the old location for administration use and expand the elementary and high schools.

If it passes, it could raise property taxes to $84 for every $100,000 your house is worth.

Whitewright has a 15 million dollar bond up for voters to decide on.

They hope to use that money to build a new career and technology information center, renovate the current high school agriculture shop for fine arts and revive the cafeteria.

That would cost taxpayers taxes $120 for every $100,000 a home is worth.

And in Trenton, three bonds will be on the ballot totaling 45.5 million dollars.

They hope to expand the elementary school, build a new high school, and move middle schoolers into the high school.

The school district never clarified how much property taxes would increase.

Early voting begins April 25th and runs through May 3rd.

Election day is May 7th.

