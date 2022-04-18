Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

The Manchester United striker and his partner announced on social media that one of their newborn twins has died. (CNN, Getty, Instagram/Cristiano)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to say one of his newborn twins has died.

The Manchester United striker writes in a post also signed by his partner Georgina Rodriguez “it is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.”

Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins.

He writes “only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.
Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.

Ronaldo already had four children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, after a traffic accident...
Motorcyclist hit by Denison patrol car
A Durant mom who's second grade son goes to Washington Irving Elementary School said the...
Mother says her student was physically dragged by Durant ISD principal
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says
A teen girl was taken to the hospital after being thrown from her truck during a crash West of...
Teen ejected from vehicle during crash in Choctaw County
It’s that time of year when Texas roads and fields are lined with wildflowers. News 12 answers...
What really happens if you pick a bluebonnet in Texas

Latest News

A'hmaud Griffin, left, is believed to have been abducted by Travis Diquail Griffin.
Amber Alert issued for Georgia infant
Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out face...
Court ruling creates mishmash of transportation mask rules
Officials are no longer enforcing the federal transportation mask mandate, but your local...
What mask mandate change means for your commute or vacation
Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near...
Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says
Doctors believe that inhaling just before he coughed sent the inch-long drill bit deep into Tom...
Man inhales drill bit into lung while at dentist