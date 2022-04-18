Texoma Local
Egg prices up more than 50 percent this Easter

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT
HOWE, Texas (KXII) - According to the Department of Agriculture, the national average for a dozen white eggs jumped up to $2.50 from last year’s average of $1.60.

“It’s generated by inflation costs, the need and increased prices for oil and gas production and everything else that goes along with it,” said Tracy Tomascik, the associate director at Texas Farm Bureau at the Commodity and Regulatory Division. “The farmer prices are going up to produce our products.”

At the Five Star Ranch and Pet Resort in Howe, they said the calcium supplements and oyster shells they give to their chickens have increased in price too.

Also, they said bags of grain to feed their chickens are now $13, which is $5 more than what they usually pay.

“The amount of money that those farmers and ranchers are getting isn’t going up at an equivalent level,” said Tomascik.

The Five Star Ranch sells their eggs for $3 a dozen, but sometimes they have to hand them out for free because they have too many eggs and not enough buyers.

“I would say I’m probably losing money making eggs for people,” said Rylee Riggs, who owns the Five Star Ranch.

And at the grocery store, the Texas Farm Bureau said buyers can also blame an outbreak of the avian flu for the price they’ll pay at the register.

Tomascik said there are 38 percent more eggs in the market now than in the last outbreak in 2015.

“It’s had a negative impact on the health and ability of those farmers to continue producing an egg,” said Tomascik.

It’s not only getting harder to produce eggs, but for small farmers, it’s also more difficult to make money off of them.

“It can kind of be hard to sell them,” said Riggs.

The Five Star Ranch and Pet Resort will be trying to sell more of their eggs on May 1 during a farmers market in Howe.

