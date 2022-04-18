Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man flown, woman taken to hospital after crash in Atoka County

Two people were hurt after a motorcycle crash in Atoka County Sunday night.
Two people were hurt after a motorcycle crash in Atoka County Sunday night.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were hurt after a motorcycle crash in Atoka County Sunday night.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened at 4:51 p.m. on State Highway 3 near Farris.

Troopers said 34-year-old Jerald Renteria, of Antlers, was traveling east bound on Ok-3 when he hit loose gravel, ran off the road, and rolled his motorcycle one quarter time before coming to rest on the passenger side.

Renteria was flown OU Medical in Oklahoma City with internal injuries.

Renteria’s passenger, 23-year-old Tara Rudder, of Antlers, was taken to the Atoka County Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Troopers said Renteria and Rudder were both wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arrested after a woman stole a construction vehicle and lead police on a chase...
Two arrested after shots fired in Durant chase
It’s that time of year when Texas roads and fields are lined with wildflowers. News 12 answers...
What really happens if you pick a bluebonnet in Texas
A Durant mom who's second grade son goes to Washington Irving Elementary School said the...
Mother says her student was physically dragged by Durant ISD principal
An argument between two men at the Sulphur Dog Trade ended with one man being flown.
Man shot, flown to hospital after altercation at Sulphur flea market
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, after a traffic accident...
Motorcyclist hit by Denison patrol car

Latest News

Grayson County commisioners voiced their support Tuesday for a new operations facility and...
New TAPS transit facility coming to Sherman
Two proposals could see an increase in camping fees at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area...
Chickasaw National Recreation Area proposing fee increases
Choctaw Co. Sheriff reflects his time on the 27th memorial of the OKC bombing
Choctaw Co. Sheriff recalls his time as a first responder of the 27th memorial of the OKC bombing
Tuesday marks 27 years since168 people were killed during a domestic terrorism attack on the...
27 years after the Oklahoma City bombing, lost lives aren’t forgotten
No one expected an EF2 tornado to wreak havoc in Sherwood Shores last month, and it’s coming...
County emergency funds headed to Sherwood Shores; still no federal relief in sight