Man flown, woman taken to hospital after crash in Atoka County

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were hurt after a motorcycle crash in Atoka County Sunday night.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened at 4:51 p.m. on State Highway 3 near Farris.

Troopers said 34-year-old Jerald Renteria, of Antlers, was traveling east bound on Ok-3 when he hit loose gravel, ran off the road, and rolled his motorcycle one quarter time before coming to rest on the passenger side.

Renteria was flown OU Medical in Oklahoma City with internal injuries.

Renteria’s passenger, 23-year-old Tara Rudder, of Antlers, was taken to the Atoka County Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Troopers said Renteria and Rudder were both wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.