Mother says her student was physically dragged by Durant ISD principal

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a mother of a 2nd grade student said her child was dragged down the hallway by his arms by the principal of Washington Irving Elementary School.

Glenna Price said her son Zayne Price, 8, was having lunch Friday around noon and children were throwing food back and forth and had to be separated by principal Gary Canada.

“He told them to move down (seats), Canada told Zayne to move down to another spot and Zayne said there was a puddle of water that he didn’t want to sit in so he moved past the puddle,” Price said.

Price said Canada directed Zayne to move again to another seat and when the children lined up for recess Canada approached Zayne and told him he wasn’t going to recess, but instead was going to his office.

Price said Zayne got out of the line and made his way to Canada’s office down the hallway when she said Canada grabbed him by both arms, knocking Zayne off balance and causing him to fall.

“He grabbed his forearms and whenever he went to the ground he dragged him,” Price said.

Price said Canada dragged Zayne “with such force” that it pulled both of Zayne’s shoes off.

“He described to me that he had grabbed Zayne and he had fell to the floor and he had drug him down the hallway,” Price said. “He told me this in front of the officer, and I told him ‘you dragged my son down the hallway.’”

To which Price said Canada replied: “I had to he wouldn’t walk.”

“I told him you’re not supposed to touch these kids, you keep your hands to yourself, you don’t touch my son,” Price said.

Price said when she got Zayne home he had bruising on his arm.

“My job is to protect my child, and when I take my child to school I expect he is going to be safe,” Price said. “I never would have expected that the principal of the school would put his hands on my child and bruise my child or drag him down a hallway.”

Price said Zayne doesn’t want to go back to the school again because “he doesn’t want to get dragged again, he doesn’t want to get hurt.”

“He’s never done anything before that warrants him being physically assaulted,” Price said.

Price said “if that’s how (Canada) is going to be dealing with kids, he doesn’t need to be dealing with kids.”

Price said her son’s first love is school and when she asked him if he wanted to go to school Monday he said “no” because he didn’t want to get dragged down the hall.

In a statement to News 12, Durant ISD Superintendent Duane Meredith said: “The safety of all our students and staff is top priority. We are cooperating with investigative authorities regarding the issue, and will take appropriate action if necessary. This personnel matter is confidential, and at this time, we have no further comment.”

Canada remains employed with the school as the investigation continues. No charges have been filed at this time.

Price said her family has not received a formal apology from the school.

“I’m not going to take him back until I know he’s safe,” Price said.

