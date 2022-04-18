Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Oklahoma Blood Institute declares statewide blood shortage emergency

The Oklahoma Blood Institute declared a blood shortage emergency across the state.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute declared a blood shortage emergency across the state.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute has declared a blood shortage emergency across the state.

According to OBI, they have less than half the blood supply needed right now, so they are encouraging anyone who is healthy and able to give blood.

The Executive Director of the Ardmore OBI location Susan Crews said unlike prior shortages caused by storms, the cause of this shortage is harder to identify.

”With weather you lose some blood drives and then you fill it back up with donors afterwards and then inventory stabilizes and you go on. This is going to be kind of ongoing if we don’t see an increase,” Crews said.

You can go to obi.org to find a blood drive in your area.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new owner shares his plans to honor the spirit of the Midway Mall in an economically viable...
New Midway Mall owner shares plans for renovation
Come rain or shine, families around Texoma took to the outdoors easter weekend to have some fun.
Families celebrate Easter weekend with egg hunts
Pothole problems
Highway 75 potholes cause frustration amongst drivers
More changes are coming to the already busy construction area on US 75.
Traffic switch planned for main lanes of US 75 in Sherman
Volunteer Fire Departments from all over southern Oklahoma gathered in the Patriot Chevy...
Local dealership hosts fundraising event for volunteer fire departments

Latest News

A teen girl was taken to the hospital after being thrown from her truck during a crash West of...
Teen ejected from vehicle during crash in Choctaw County
The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Boswell man for failing to register as a sex...
Boswell man arrested for failure to register as sex offender
Cleveland, Ohio native Joey Kinsley, known as Sir Yacht on social media, stopped in Texoma...
Social media creator Sir Yacht visits 13 US cities named Cleveland in 10 days
Social media creator SirYacht visits 13 U.S. cities named Cleveland in 10 days