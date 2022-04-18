Oklahoma Blood Institute declares statewide blood shortage emergency

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute has declared a blood shortage emergency across the state.

According to OBI, they have less than half the blood supply needed right now, so they are encouraging anyone who is healthy and able to give blood.

The Executive Director of the Ardmore OBI location Susan Crews said unlike prior shortages caused by storms, the cause of this shortage is harder to identify.

”With weather you lose some blood drives and then you fill it back up with donors afterwards and then inventory stabilizes and you go on. This is going to be kind of ongoing if we don’t see an increase,” Crews said.

You can go to obi.org to find a blood drive in your area.

