Oklahoma legislator candidacy filing ended Friday

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The deadline to file to run for state or U.S. legislator was on Friday.

Now, voters have to decide between one of the 71 candidates who filed to represent Oklahoma or the districts in our viewing area.

For the bigger elections, voters have options: 27 candidates for US senate, and 31 for US representative.

Each position has at least one candidate running as a Republican and a Democrat, and several have candidates running as Libertarians or independents.

But for the Oklahoma house and senate in Texoma, it’s a different story.

The Oklahoma state representative candidates for districts in the area are all Republican.

Bryan County voters have the most options, with four republicans running for the District 21 representative seat.

Meanwhile the three state representative candidates in Districts 19, 22 and 25 have effectively already won-they’re running unopposed.

It’s the same in the state senate: for Districts 6 and 14, each candidate for Oklahoma senator has not been challenged.

According to a review by the Oklahoma Watch, this is common in rural districts, with Republicans running for nearly twice as many seats as Democrats.

