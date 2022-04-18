Social media creator Sir Yacht visits 13 US cities named Cleveland in 10 days

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Cleveland, Ohio native Joey Kinsley, known as Sir Yacht on social media, said he gave up sales and marketing to chase his dreams of being a content creator.

“I’m not good at a lot of things, but what I am good at is when an opportunity is hot, when an iron is hot, I strike it. And that’s kind of why I’m on this journey right now,” said Kinsley.

There are 28 cities in the U.S., 3 in the UK and 2 in Australia all named Cleveland.

“And I’m like what if I can map that out and travel to it and would it even be possible?” said Kinsley.

So he took to Twitter. For 10,000 likes, he’d travel to 13 of the U.S. Clevelands in 10 days. Less than 2 hours later, the tweet had over 11,000 likes.

“And I’m like holy cow! I gotta do this journey like essentially now, to strike the iron while it’s hot like I was just saying,” said Kinsley.

Kinsley passed through Texoma Saturday night on his way from Texas to continue onto Oklahoma and Missouri Sunday. What’s left on his journey, Minnesota, Wisconsin, then home sweet home.

“It’s been the most spontaneous thing I’ve ever done and it’s honestly been one of the most rewarding and fun things I’ve done to this date so far,” said Kinsley.

Aside from Ohio, his favorite so far:

“Cleveland, Tennessee and the reason for that is the surrounding area is just so pretty. The mayor was super nice, he gave me a key to the city,” said Kinsley.

Gaining followers and a sponsorship on his journey has led him to be able to give back follower donations to a hometown charity.

“Well then this sponsorship comes in from G Fuel so now any money that comes into the GoFundMe is just gonna 100% get donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank,” said Kinsley.

His message, to take spontaneous but calculated risks, live life without expectations and don’t be afraid to chase your dreams.

“I just wanted to see like kind of go with the flow just like I’m gonna take this leap of faith, I’m gonna jump and hope my parachute just kind of opens and just see what happens,” said Kinsley.

You can follow his journey on various social media platforms here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.