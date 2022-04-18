Teen ejected from vehicle during crash in Choctaw County

SAWYER, Okla. (KXII) - A teen girl was taken to the hospital after being thrown from her truck during a crash West of Sawyer Thursday afternoon.

Troopers said a pickup truck driven by the 17-year-old, of Hugo, was headed west on US-70 when the truck left the roadway and rolled 1 1/4 times, throwing the girl out of the truck.

The unidentified juvenile was flown to Plano Medical Center with core, internal, external, arm, leg and spinal injuries.

Troopers said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

