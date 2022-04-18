Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Teen ejected from vehicle during crash in Choctaw County

A teen girl was taken to the hospital after being thrown from her truck during a crash West of...
A teen girl was taken to the hospital after being thrown from her truck during a crash West of Sawyer Thursday afternoon.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAWYER, Okla. (KXII) - A teen girl was taken to the hospital after being thrown from her truck during a crash West of Sawyer Thursday afternoon.

Troopers said a pickup truck driven by the 17-year-old, of Hugo, was headed west on US-70 when the truck left the roadway and rolled 1 1/4 times, throwing the girl out of the truck.

The unidentified juvenile was flown to Plano Medical Center with core, internal, external, arm, leg and spinal injuries.

Troopers said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new owner shares his plans to honor the spirit of the Midway Mall in an economically viable...
New Midway Mall owner shares plans for renovation
Come rain or shine, families around Texoma took to the outdoors easter weekend to have some fun.
Families celebrate Easter weekend with egg hunts
Pothole problems
Highway 75 potholes cause frustration amongst drivers
More changes are coming to the already busy construction area on US 75.
Traffic switch planned for main lanes of US 75 in Sherman
Volunteer Fire Departments from all over southern Oklahoma gathered in the Patriot Chevy...
Local dealership hosts fundraising event for volunteer fire departments

Latest News

The Oklahoma Blood Institute declared a blood shortage emergency across the state.
Oklahoma Blood Institute declares statewide blood shortage emergency
The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Boswell man for failing to register as a sex...
Boswell man arrested for failure to register as sex offender
Cleveland, Ohio native Joey Kinsley, known as Sir Yacht on social media, stopped in Texoma...
Social media creator Sir Yacht visits 13 US cities named Cleveland in 10 days
Social media creator SirYacht visits 13 U.S. cities named Cleveland in 10 days