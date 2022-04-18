Texoma Local
Two people injured in Atoka County crash

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people injured after a motorcycle crash in Atoka County Saturday evening.

According to troopers the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening on OK-3 near Farris.

Troopers said a 2008 Suzuki Motorcycle was heading east on OK-3, when it hit loose gravel on the roadway and drifted to the right, rolling once and stopping on the passenger side.

The driver of the motorcycle, 34-year-old Jerald Renteria of Antlers was flown to OU Medical in Oklahoma City in stable condition with internal injuries.

His passenger, 23-year-old Tara Rudder of Antlers was taken to Atoka County Medical Center with arm and leg injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

