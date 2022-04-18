Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed on Easter after being hit by a van in a driveway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.

Once everyone had gotten out of the van, the woman didn’t see her granddaughter in front of the vehicle and hit her as she went to leave.

The 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The crash is under investigation

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new owner shares his plans to honor the spirit of the Midway Mall in an economically viable...
New Midway Mall owner shares plans for renovation
Come rain or shine, families around Texoma took to the outdoors easter weekend to have some fun.
Families celebrate Easter weekend with egg hunts
Pothole problems
Highway 75 potholes cause frustration amongst drivers
More changes are coming to the already busy construction area on US 75.
Traffic switch planned for main lanes of US 75 in Sherman
Volunteer Fire Departments from all over southern Oklahoma gathered in the Patriot Chevy...
Local dealership hosts fundraising event for volunteer fire departments

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue...
Rain dampens 1st White House Easter Egg Roll since 2019
A message left for one of the victims of a recent mass shooting sits among flowers and candles...
Mass shooting wave rattles communities large and small in US
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Federal judge voids travel-related mask mandate
A manhunt is underway for multiple suspected shooters in Pittsburgh.
Wave of weekend shootings across US
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Russia hits Lviv, prepares for assault in eastern Ukraine