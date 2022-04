ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A girl in Ardmore is back with her family after getting separated.

Ardmore Police said the little girl knew exactly what to do when she found herself lost and without her mother, she went straight to a police officer.

Police said Officer Eller was able to reunite them quickly and without too many tears.

The feeling of relief and thankfulness when we reunite a child with their parent/guardian is one that is hard to put... Posted by City of Ardmore - Police Department on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

