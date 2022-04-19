County emergency funds headed to Sherwood Shores; still no federal relief in sight

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - No one expected an EF2 tornado to wreak havoc in Sherwood Shores last month, and it’s coming with unexpected costs for both the local government and residents.

Grayson County commissioners authorized extra emergency funds Tuesday for up to $50,000, primarily for dumpsters for the ongoing cleanup, instead of adding additional trash pickup days.

“That’s a huge help,” said Amber Gehret, who lost her home in the Sherwood Shores tornado. “We’ve had quite a few dumpsters already dumped.”

But that just scratches the surface for some Sherwood Shores families, like the Gehret’s.

“Our lives changed in the matter of seconds and we’re left with nothing but devastation out here,” said Gehret.

Their home is unlivable.

At first, they got help, but now, a month after the storm, they’re footing their $530 a week motel bill.

“That’s almost half my husband’s paycheck,” said Gehret.

A neighbor gifted a camper to them, but when the money runs out on Tuesday to keep staying in a motel, four kids, two parents, and two dogs will have to make a four-bed camper work until they can find a house with enough space.

“We’ve looked at a few places,” said Gehret. “We got scammed on one, and the other was just too expensive to move. It’s just been obstacle after obstacle, and it’s defeating.”

As for federal relief dollars, there is no guarantee any money is coming.

According to the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management, the damage in Sherwood Shores did meet the $475,000 threshold for relief.

But the county can only get that money if the state reaches its 50 million dollar requirement.

“If the state doesn’t hit their number, no funds are formed?” said Grayson County Judge Bill Magers at court. “Is that the quick answer?”

“That is correct,” said Sarah Somers, the Grayson County emergency management coordinator.

Now, that’s leaving some families still wondering how to move forward financially.

“My biggest fear would be not being able to provide my kids a home again and not knowing where that could lead us,” said Gehret. “That’s a terrifying fact. I try to stay strong for the kids. It’s one of the worst feelings in the world as a parent.”

The Gehret’s have a GoFundMe account as well.

