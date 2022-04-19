Denison hires Oesterich to lead boys basketball

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets have hired former Austin College coach Chris Oesterich to lead the Jackets boys basketball program.

Oesterich led Austin College’s mens team from 1994 to 2007. He most recently was the head girls coach at Melissa, where he led the Lady Cardinals to the regional semifinals in 2019 and the regional finals in 2020.

He takes over for Dale Rhodes.

