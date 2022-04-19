Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington

Veterans who fought in World War II, Vietnam, Korea, and other conflicts visited the memorials in the nation’s capital on Tuesday.
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After two years of groundings from the coronavirus pandemic, it was wheels up Tuesday for a group of veterans from Iowa.

The honor flight carried 89 veterans who fought in World War II, Vietnam, Korea and other conflicts.

For Vietnam veteran Randy Heubner, he still carries the trauma of war six decades later.

“Flashbacks, memories, bitterness,” said Heubner, “You know, that anger which I’d love to get over sometime. I still live with anger. Shouldn’t be that way.”

For fellow Vietnam veteran Carl Williams, the day was bittersweet.

“It brings up every possible memory of relationships that I had,” said Williams, “Without going into detail, I lost some friends.”

The day’s oldest honoree, 97-year-old Earl Hendrick who fought in World War II, said it’s a day for honoring the living, and remembering those who never made it home.

“I guess I’m the oldest one here today, but I do enjoy it” said Hendrick.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arrested after a woman stole a construction vehicle and lead police on a chase...
Two arrested after shots fired in Durant chase
It’s that time of year when Texas roads and fields are lined with wildflowers. News 12 answers...
What really happens if you pick a bluebonnet in Texas
An argument between two men at the Sulphur Dog Trade ended with one man being flown.
Man shot, flown to hospital after altercation at Sulphur flea market
The city of Sherman is asking for your help as it plans for upcoming growth.
New survey for Sherman residents addressing future growing pains
A Florida man was arrested in Love County after deputies said he used fake ID cards at a casino.
Florida man arrested in Love Co. after using fake ID cards at casino

Latest News

The bill passed by the legislature on Thursday would eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement...
Florida Legislature votes to strip Disney self-government
Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg speaks out against Senate Bill 2-C: Establishing the...
Florida legislature approves redistricting map amid protests
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm Ukrainian holdout steel plant
The court held by an 8-1 vote Thursday that making Puerto Ricans ineligible for the...
Supreme Court upholds Puerto Ricans’ exclusion from benefits program
FILE PHOTO - A logo is seen on the CNN Center in Atlanta. The decision to end the CNN+ service...
CNN+ streaming service to shut down one month after launch