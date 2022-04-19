Texoma Local
Families receive letters from 1972 in Denison time capsule

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A lot can change in 50 years.

On Monday, several Denison families were presented with letters written in 1972 and placed in a time capsule that was unearthed a few weeks ago.

“But we did this like you say 50 years ago and I have no idea what I said in my letter so it’ll be a surprise to me,” Dorthy Wyskup said.

Dorthy Wyskup lives in Denison.

In fact, she has lived there long enough to see this time capsule before it was buried in 1972.

On Monday, she got to read what she put inside 50 years ago.

“This whole occasion has really been interesting,” Wyskup said.

A letter she had hand written and pictures of her family, something Jeannette Wilson also had.

“You know having lived here in Denison for 60 years it’s been a great place to raise a family and having this experience just submits the fact that you are a part of the community,” Wilson said.

Wilson was part of one of the committees making costumes for people to wear for the centennial celebration.

“We had a good time, everybody was enthusiastic and everybody wanted a costume and it was just a great time in Denison’s history,” Wilson said.

Her daughter wrote the letter that was placed inside.

Wilson got her letter early so she could read it for Easter weekend with the family.

“It brought back a lot of memories, especially since my husband is not with us anymore, so we enjoyed it, we had a great time Easter because we did get ours earlier and we were able to open it as a family and enjoy what was in it,” Wilson said.

A new time capsule will be filled for a $1.50 donation, people can place an item of their choice to be discovered in 2072.

“I think this whole thing has been great, it’s really nice that they did this and it brings back a lot of memories and a lot of fun things that we did,” Wyskup said.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

