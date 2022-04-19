Texoma Local
Florida man arrested in Love Co. after using fake ID cards at casino

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Florida man was arrested in Love County after deputies said he used fake ID cards at a casino.

According to court records from The State of Oklahoma, on April 15, 2022, 51-year-old Howard Buenaventura attempted to use two fake driver’s licenses to obtain $9,000 from WinStar Casino.

Documents show that Buenaventura attempted to use an Illinois driver’s license with the name of Alejandro Mata, and a Florida driver’s license with the name of Thomas Watson Coleman.

According to the documents both fake IDs had Buenaventura’s picture.

Buenaventura was charged with two counts of make/ sell/ possess/ display false identification card, two counts of obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check, and one count of falsely personating another to create liability.

Buenaventura is being held in the Love County Jail.

