Garvin County man charged with possession of child porn

A Garvin County man was arrested on Wednesday for possession of child pornography.
A Garvin County man was arrested on Wednesday for possession of child pornography.(Garvin County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County man was arrested on Wednesday for possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, 58-year-old Warren Gilbert was charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, and two counts of violating state law.

Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said his office began investigating after they received a cyber tip from the internet crimes against children task force program.

Mullett said they found many videos of child sexual abuse on two separate files on Gilbert’s hard drive.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

