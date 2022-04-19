Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Loud music played in operating room can enhance surgeons’ performance, study says

A new study suggests that playing loud rock music during surgery can enhance the surgeons' performance. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might assume a quiet environment might be crucial for the steady hands of a surgeon, but a newly published study says listening to music can enhance a surgeon’s performance.

Loud rock music had the most beneficial impact.

The study, conducted by researchers at Germany’s Heidelberg University, tested novice surgeons performing laparoscopic procedures by blasting AC/DC hits like “TNT” and “Highway to Hell.”

Results showed that hard rock significantly improved both the accuracy and speed of tasks performed, particularly when played at a high volume.

“I believe it,” surgical oncologist at Ohio State University Dr. Timothy Pawlik said.

Pawlik says he listens to all kinds of music in the operating room.

“Everything from country to pop to hard rock to Christian,” he said.

Pawlik believes there is a very “therapeutic nature to music” for both caregivers and patients.

He likes to have the music on pretty loudly while in the operating room.

“I want to make sure people don’t have the impression they’re at a rock concert,” Pawlik said. “But yeah, I play some hard rock in the operating room.”

If you are scheduled for a procedure soon, you might consider urging your surgeon to rock out.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arrested after a woman stole a construction vehicle and lead police on a chase...
Two arrested after shots fired in Durant chase
It’s that time of year when Texas roads and fields are lined with wildflowers. News 12 answers...
What really happens if you pick a bluebonnet in Texas
A Durant mom who's second grade son goes to Washington Irving Elementary School said the...
Mother says her student was physically dragged by Durant ISD principal
An argument between two men at the Sulphur Dog Trade ended with one man being flown.
Man shot, flown to hospital after altercation at Sulphur flea market
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, after a traffic accident...
Motorcyclist hit by Denison patrol car

Latest News

At a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin was pointing a gun at...
New Mexico fines film company over Alec Baldwin shooting
Looming changes announced late Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum lost over...
Amid stock plunge, Netflix takes aim at password sharing, ads
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp testifies Amber Heard attacked him, he never hit back
City of Denver addresses questionable post about 4/20 festival.
‘Sup Denverites?’: City of Denver’s cringeworthy ‘420′ post causes cannabis law confusion
Shown with first lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden arrives at the White House in this...
Biden set for first Pacific Northwest trip since election