Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man arrested for burglary, theft of firearm in Sherman

A man was arrested after officers said he broke into an office building and attempted to steal...
A man was arrested after officers said he broke into an office building and attempted to steal electronics and a firearm.(Sherman Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested after officers said he broke into an office building and attempted to steal electronics and a firearm.

The Sherman Police Department said they received a call of a burglary in progress at 2009 North Independence Drive on Sunday at 12:51 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived they found an exterior door to the building had been forced open, and when they entered the building they found Jonathan Wade Whittington, who was attempting to hide from them.

Police said Whittington gathered up numerous pieces of property from the several businesses that occupy the building in preparation to steal them. The items included miscellaneous electronics and a firearm.

Whittington was arrested for burglary of a building, theft of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arrested after a woman stole a construction vehicle and lead police on a chase...
Two arrested after shots fired in Durant chase
It’s that time of year when Texas roads and fields are lined with wildflowers. News 12 answers...
What really happens if you pick a bluebonnet in Texas
An argument between two men at the Sulphur Dog Trade ended with one man being flown.
Man shot, flown to hospital after altercation at Sulphur flea market
The city of Sherman is asking for your help as it plans for upcoming growth.
New survey for Sherman residents addressing future growing pains
A Florida man was arrested in Love County after deputies said he used fake ID cards at a casino.
Florida man arrested in Love Co. after using fake ID cards at casino

Latest News

Gainesville hosts 2022 Medal of Honor recipients
Motorcade for 2022 Medal of Honor recipients kicks off this week’s events
The city of Sherman is asking for your help as it plans for upcoming growth.
New survey for Sherman residents addressing future growing pains
Tuesday’s thunderstorm started a fire when a bolt of lightning struck at an oil drill site in...
Produced water tank in Overbrook hit by lightning again
Several local law enforcement agencies will be out seating diners, filling drinks, washing...
Southeastern Oklahoma law enforcement agencies participating in Tip-A-Cop event
The city of Sherman is asking for your help as it plans for upcoming growth.
New survey for Sherman residents addressing growing pains