Man arrested for burglary, theft of firearm in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested after officers said he broke into an office building and attempted to steal electronics and a firearm.

The Sherman Police Department said they received a call of a burglary in progress at 2009 North Independence Drive on Sunday at 12:51 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived they found an exterior door to the building had been forced open, and when they entered the building they found Jonathan Wade Whittington, who was attempting to hide from them.

Police said Whittington gathered up numerous pieces of property from the several businesses that occupy the building in preparation to steal them. The items included miscellaneous electronics and a firearm.

Whittington was arrested for burglary of a building, theft of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.