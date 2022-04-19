Texoma Local
Man shot, flown to hospital after altercation at Sulphur flea market

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - An argument between two men at the Sulphur Dog Trade ended with one man being flown to a hospital.

Sulphur Police said the Murray County E-911 Center received a call of shots being fired at The Sulphur Dog Trade on April 17 at 11:06 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived on scene they determined there had been a physical altercation between two male subjects resulting in a firearm being discharged.

According to law enforcement, one of the men was flown to to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said the other unidentified man involved is a tribal member, so the Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

Police Chief Mike Plunkett said the case is still pending further investigation and could lead to federal charges being filed.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

