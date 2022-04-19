Texoma Local
Shad Reed steps down as Callisburg hoops coach

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - The Callisburg Wildcats are looking for a new head basketball coach. Shad Reed is stepping down after two years of leading the team.

Callisburg went 47-15 during that span. Reed is taking a job as the head basketball coach at Gordon ISD out near Stephenville. Reed led Callisburg to the regional quarterfinals in 2021, going 28-1 that year.

