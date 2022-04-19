Sherman High School gives seniors “Reality Check” before graduation

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD gives its high school seniors a reality check just before graduation. The Reality Check event taught students valuable information to prepare them for the real world.

Sherman ISD’s PTA organized the first annual Reality Check event.

“It’s a really good way for like students to get a feel of the real world,” said Carina Mata, Sherman High School senior.

Seniors Carina Mata and Emma Morgan came in with goals of their own.

“Hopefully learning how to budget and see what I can do with the money I have,” said Mata.

“The housing and the car stuff like the insurances. I want to be able to be really good at that stuff so nothing bad ever happens to me,” said Morgan.

Seniors were given a job and a salary, and they went table to table to successfully budget things like housing, car payments and insurance, health care and child care, among other things.

“What it would be like if they have a given salary, and a given marital status, and a given amount of children what it will look like with their trying to make ends meet,” said Mary Ann Hill, Lead Counselor for Sherman High School.

Sherman community members took part at each station, from car dealers and realtors, to grocers and hair stylists.

“The ability to make wise choices, to understand what the difference is between a want and a need financially, and to save. Save immediately. And by that case you set yourself up for success in the future,” said Jarod Dutton, Commercial Lender VP for Legend Bank.

A last stop at the bank told them if they successfully budgeted their monthly income, or wound up in debt.

The goal: to spark conversations and offer invaluable life lessons.

“A lot of kids will go into debt and they won’t know how to do it, so this will definitely help them,” said Morgan.

“As long as they are smart with their money and they utilize the services and the benefits that our country has, and work hard and get a good education then they’re going to be able to make it,” said Hill.

