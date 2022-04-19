Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Sherman High School gives seniors “Reality Check” before graduation

By Emily Tabar
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD gives its high school seniors a reality check just before graduation. The Reality Check event taught students valuable information to prepare them for the real world.

Sherman ISD’s PTA organized the first annual Reality Check event.

“It’s a really good way for like students to get a feel of the real world,” said Carina Mata, Sherman High School senior.

Seniors Carina Mata and Emma Morgan came in with goals of their own.

“Hopefully learning how to budget and see what I can do with the money I have,” said Mata.

“The housing and the car stuff like the insurances. I want to be able to be really good at that stuff so nothing bad ever happens to me,” said Morgan.

Seniors were given a job and a salary, and they went table to table to successfully budget things like housing, car payments and insurance, health care and child care, among other things.

Seniors were given a job and a salary, and they went table to table to successfully budget...
Seniors were given a job and a salary, and they went table to table to successfully budget things like housing, car payments and insurance, health care and child care, among other things.(KXII)

“What it would be like if they have a given salary, and a given marital status, and a given amount of children what it will look like with their trying to make ends meet,” said Mary Ann Hill, Lead Counselor for Sherman High School.

Sherman community members took part at each station, from car dealers and realtors, to grocers and hair stylists.

“The ability to make wise choices, to understand what the difference is between a want and a need financially, and to save. Save immediately. And by that case you set yourself up for success in the future,” said Jarod Dutton, Commercial Lender VP for Legend Bank.

A last stop at the bank told them if they successfully budgeted their monthly income, or wound up in debt.

The goal: to spark conversations and offer invaluable life lessons.

“A lot of kids will go into debt and they won’t know how to do it, so this will definitely help them,” said Morgan.

“As long as they are smart with their money and they utilize the services and the benefits that our country has, and work hard and get a good education then they’re going to be able to make it,” said Hill.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arrested after a woman stole a construction vehicle and lead police on a chase...
Two arrested after shots fired in Durant chase
It’s that time of year when Texas roads and fields are lined with wildflowers. News 12 answers...
What really happens if you pick a bluebonnet in Texas
An argument between two men at the Sulphur Dog Trade ended with one man being flown.
Man shot, flown to hospital after altercation at Sulphur flea market
The city of Sherman is asking for your help as it plans for upcoming growth.
New survey for Sherman residents addressing future growing pains
A Florida man was arrested in Love County after deputies said he used fake ID cards at a casino.
Florida man arrested in Love Co. after using fake ID cards at casino

Latest News

Gainesville hosts 2022 Medal of Honor recipients
Motorcade for 2022 Medal of Honor recipients kicks off this week’s events
The city of Sherman is asking for your help as it plans for upcoming growth.
New survey for Sherman residents addressing future growing pains
Tuesday’s thunderstorm started a fire when a bolt of lightning struck at an oil drill site in...
Produced water tank in Overbrook hit by lightning again
Several local law enforcement agencies will be out seating diners, filling drinks, washing...
Southeastern Oklahoma law enforcement agencies participating in Tip-A-Cop event
The city of Sherman is asking for your help as it plans for upcoming growth.
New survey for Sherman residents addressing growing pains