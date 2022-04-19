Two arrested after shots fired in Durant chase

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were arrested after a woman stole a construction vehicle and lead police on a chase that lead to another man firing a gun.

Durant Police Detective Brandon Mitchell said a woman, Alexis Breitling, 23, stole a pick up truck from a construction site on the 1800 block of West Arkansas Street and lead police on a chase.

Mitchell said Breitling drove through the southside of the city and “ended up out on the bypass” before going south on Highway 78 towards Davis Road.

Mitchell said during the pursuit Robert Bailey, 36, claimed that Breitling almost hit his children.

“Bailey decides to join the pursuit and follow officers during the pursuit on the southside, down the bypass and then down on 78,” Mitchell said. “While doing this he is shooting a Facebook Live video and passes seven officers and then starts shooting at the truck.”

Mitchell said Bailey believed he shot out the tires of the truck, but Breitling had driven over spikes the police department had set in the road, before eventually coming to a stop in a driveway on Highway 78 north of Davis Road.

“Bailey not only put officer’s lives in danger, the woman that stole the truck’s life in danger but we had an officer who was setting up and blocking on-coming traffic in the crossfire,” Mitchell said.

Bailey was arrested for felony shooting with intent to kill, felony use of a vehicle in discharge of a weapon and misdemeanor obstructing an officer.

He is currently in the Bryan County Jail on a no bond warrant and could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Breitling was arrested for attempting to elude police while endangering others and possession of a stolen vehicle. She faces up to seven years in prison.

