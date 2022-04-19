Zebra mussel infestation discovered in Ardmore’s City Lake

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An invasive species of mollusk has made its way to Ardmore and could cause big problems if they continue to spread.

The zebra mussel, named for the dark stripes found on their shells, were recently discovered in Ardmore’s City Lake.

Outside of some sharp shells these mussels are harmless to people but they can have a serious impact on other animals.

“They’re competing for a food resource,” said Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation coordinator of aquatic nuisance species Katie Schrag. “And essentially what happens with most invasive species is they’re able to out compete native species that are already there and essentially kind of starving them.”

These mussels have been found in 24 different bodies of water across Oklahoma.

While they don’t harm humans directly, if the infestation continues to grow they can affect the water supply.

“They’ll clog up pipes and in extreme cases it will completely shut off water flow,” Schrag said.

Ardmore city officials were just recently made aware of the infestation and public utilities director Shawn Guerin said they’ve already started looking for ways to combat the spread.

“Adding some sort of chemical that will basically kill these,” Guerin said. “We won’t be adding it to the entire lake, it’ll be most likely right there at our intake structures and it’ll be something obviously that won’t cause harm to the public.”

In the meantime boaters can do their part to help slow the spread to other bodies of water by making sure they don’t bring any of the mussels with them when they travel.

“When you pull out of a body of water check your trailer, underneath even, check your boat, drain all the water out of your live wells,” Schrag said. “If you’re pumping water into any of your boats there’s a chance you’ll suck in bellingers or the larvae.”

If you spot zebra mussels in a body of water you should call the Oklahoma department of Wildlife Conservation right away by calling (405) 521-3851 and report it so they can begin taking the necessary steps to stop them from spreading.

