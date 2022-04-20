Chickasaw National Recreation Area proposing fee increases

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - <LL> The Chickasaw National Recreation Area attracts thousands of visitors year round for swimming hiking and camping.

But those visitors might have to start paying a little bit more in the coming months thanks to some proposed fee increases.

“We definitely want to make sure people understand why we’re proposing to increase fees and that that money is going to come back to the park,” said Park Ranger Megan Wilkins.

The first proposal would see certain camping fees increase such as group sites going from $30 to $50.

“The current rates that we have were set in 2011,” Wilkins said. “So it has been a while since we’ve increased so its just keeping up with the rate of inflation.”

Wilkins says the money from these increases will be put to good use within the park.

“Things like trails, restrooms, trash service, campground maintenance,” Wilkins said.

The second proposal is an entirely new cost.

“It is a proposed fee of $15 per day for parking at little nigari and the travertine nature center,” Wilkins said.

The money from that fee will go to staff dedicated to handling those busy areas.

Wilkins hopes that when people find out that the money will stay in the park they’ll be willing to pay a little extra.

“Its worth it for what we gain from it. Its a recreational area that just can’t be beat,” said Ron MacArthur, a frequent park visitor.

If these proposals are accepted the fee increases will go into effect in October while the parking fee will begin next May.

But before that the park wants to hear from the public about how they feel about the proposals.

“Are we on the right track, do they maybe even have better ideas then what we have because maybe somebody out there has a brilliant idea that we haven’t come up with yet,” Wilkins said. “We definitely want to get that feedback.”

The deadline to submit public comments is May 15th.

Comments should be sent to chic_superintendent@nps.gov with the subject line “Camping Fee Increase” or “Parking Fee Implementation CY 2023″ depending on which fee you have a comment on.

