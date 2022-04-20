Choctaw Co. Sheriff recalls his time as a first responder of the 27th memorial of the OKC bombing

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Tuesday we remember the Oklahoma City bombing that took place 27 years ago, killing 168 people and injuring many more.

News 12s spoke with a local Sheriff who was working in Oklahoma City the day of the bombing and recalls the minutes and hours of what happened on April 19th, 1995.

“And that was one of the worst days ever if not it was the worst it was, it was quite a deal,” Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said.

Sheriff Park was working as a Police officer in Spencer, just 6 miles east of the capitol, when a bomb went off outside Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, killing 168 people.

“It was kind of a war zone that day and a war that I had never been in,” Sheriff Park said.

He said he felt his car shake the moment the bomb went off shortly after 9 a.m.

“I guess you kinda go numb, you run on up those steps leading to the playground area on the backside of the Murrah building and you just start seeing all the devastation and the smoke and cars burning but then you look off to the left and there’s two dead ladies here and there’s a dead man leaning up against a column right here,” Sheriff Park.

Sheriff Park said he spent all day trying to rescue survivors.

“You were there to try to find somebody alive, and did you find anybody?, not alive,” Sheriff Park said.

Sheriff Park collected 6 pieces of the wall on the southeast side and has given away 5 pieces to survivors of the bombing.

“None of those people in the Murrah building went to work that morning or dropped their kids off at the daycare or was parking in the parking lot would have thought that a bomb would go off out front and destroy everything,” Sheriff Park said.

The Murrah building was bombed by Timothy McVeigh and his co-conspirator Terry Nichols.

McVeigh was executed for the bombing in 2001 and Nichols is serving a life without parole sentence in prison.

“Time has helped in a lot of ways I mean there was a lot of devastation there was a lot of families lost that day on a senseless coward act,” Sheriff Park said.

Sheriff Park said he has gone to OKC for the memorial of the bombing every year except last year and this year.

He said when he visits the city he always goes by and visits the memorial building.

“You love your family, you love your friends because tomorrow is not guaranteed,” Sheriff Park.

