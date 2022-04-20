Texoma Local
ECU names Wheeler head basketball coach

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The East Central University athletic department has announced the hiring of Daniel Wheeler as the 13th ECU Men’s Basketball Head Coach.

”We are very pleased to add Daniel to our Athletics Department and East Central University,” said interim athletic director and women’s basketball coach

Wheeler comes to the Tigers after spending the last seven years as an assistant coach at the University of Central Oklahoma. He started with the Bronchos in 2015 as a graduate assistant coach, moved to assistant coach in 2018 and spent the last two years as the lead assistant.

”I would like to thank President Gibson, coach Cole and everyone at East Central University for this amazing opportunity to be the next head coach at ECU,” said Wheeler. “This is an unbelievable blessing and I do not take it lightly. There are so many people I need to thank for this as I did not get here on my own. Thank you to all players that I have coached, coaches I have worked with and my family for their support.”

In seven seasons he helped guide UCO to 112 wins, including three 20-win seasons. The Bronchos advanced to the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament for the past three seasons, with the team advancing to the NCAA Division II Central Regional in 2021-22.

