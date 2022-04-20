New survey for Sherman residents addressing future growing pains

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman is asking for your help as it plans for upcoming growth.

Every ten years, they ask people to fill out a survey online.

The answers will contribute to the city’s comprehensive master plan, which deals with everything from land use to trails and parks.

This year they said the timing couldn’t be better.

“If we had undertaken this say a year ago, just think about all the things we didn’t know about TI, and so many of these other projects that weren’t even announced a year ago,” said Nate Strauch, the spokesperson for the city of Sherman. “We want a variety of people from a variety of different backgrounds, different demographics, to chip in and explain what makes the city of Sherman unique to them and also how they would like to see it develop over the course of the next decade.” (Strauch)

Sherman resident Kersti Blackman said she wants to see more options of things to do with her kids.

“It would definitely be better to just know that places were more kid-friendly and safe,” said Blackman. “More public spaces having home school days like the library, and more food options cause we’re limited when it comes to restaurants.”

And on the path to growth, she wants Sherman to consider its roads.

“The potholes are disgusting in this town,” said Blackman. “They are the worst.”

Whether you love the roads or hate them, that’s exactly what the surveys are for.

“What we’re legally required to do is see if the development fits with what people want to see, so this really is the best way to make your voice heard,” said Strauch.

If you fill out the survey, there’s also a giveaway for a few prizes.

And if you don’t live in Sherman, but maybe you work there, the city is open to hearing your ideas too.

