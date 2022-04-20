Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

New survey for Sherman residents addressing future growing pains

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman is asking for your help as it plans for upcoming growth.

Every ten years, they ask people to fill out a survey online.

The answers will contribute to the city’s comprehensive master plan, which deals with everything from land use to trails and parks.

This year they said the timing couldn’t be better.

“If we had undertaken this say a year ago, just think about all the things we didn’t know about TI, and so many of these other projects that weren’t even announced a year ago,” said Nate Strauch, the spokesperson for the city of Sherman. “We want a variety of people from a variety of different backgrounds, different demographics, to chip in and explain what makes the city of Sherman unique to them and also how they would like to see it develop over the course of the next decade.” (Strauch)

Sherman resident Kersti Blackman said she wants to see more options of things to do with her kids.

“It would definitely be better to just know that places were more kid-friendly and safe,” said Blackman. “More public spaces having home school days like the library, and more food options cause we’re limited when it comes to restaurants.”

And on the path to growth, she wants Sherman to consider its roads.

“The potholes are disgusting in this town,” said Blackman. “They are the worst.”

Whether you love the roads or hate them, that’s exactly what the surveys are for.

“What we’re legally required to do is see if the development fits with what people want to see, so this really is the best way to make your voice heard,” said Strauch.

If you fill out the survey, there’s also a giveaway for a few prizes.

And if you don’t live in Sherman, but maybe you work there, the city is open to hearing your ideas too.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur man arrested for “revenge porn”
Beto O’Rourke made a stop in Grayson County Thursday for his campaign for governor, and the...
Beto O’Rourke makes gubernatorial campaign stop in Sherman
A Collin County sting operation targeting those who use the internet to prey on children ended...
Two Texoma men arrested after sting operation for online solicitation of a minor
Two people were arrested after a woman stole a construction vehicle and lead police on a chase...
Two arrested after shots fired in Durant chase

Latest News

April 22nd marks Earth Day and here in Texoma, it’s no different.
14th annual Texoma Earth Day festival to be held this weekend
Drivers can expect delays on the Indian Nation Turnpike in Choctaw and Pushmataha Counties.
ODOT: Expect various lane closures on Indian Nation Turnpike
One woman was shot after at least 15 shots were fired at a Hugo home around 11:20 pm Thursday...
One woman shot after shooting at Hugo home
The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two people who they said stole someone else’s...
Bryan County Sheriff’s Office searching for alleged thieves
A two year old in Hunt County is in critical condition after being run over by an earth mover...
2-year-old boy run over by construction vehicle