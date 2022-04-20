New TAPS transit facility coming to Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County commissioners voiced their support Tuesday for a new operations facility and terminal for public transportation.

The new taps facility will replace the current one on Texoma Parkway in Sherman.

The federal transit administration and TxDOT have approved $4.5 million for the project.

Many people rely on taps as a reliable mode of transportation.

“It’s important for the fact that somebody has to help them,” said Leon Klement, the vice-chairman of TAPS Board of Directors. “You can’t just turn your back on people. I don’t care what side of the aisle, that was said in the meeting, what side of the aisle you’re on, you take care of the least fortunate and the ones that need the most help. And that is, for me, is the biggest need for TAPS.”

Klement said there is no exact timetable, but he hopes that the new facility will be finished within the next year.

