Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Pfizer: COVID-19 shots for kids younger than 5 may be ready by June

Last year, Pfizer and BioNTech had a vaccine for younger children, but officials there weren't...
Last year, Pfizer and BioNTech had a vaccine for younger children, but officials there weren't happy with the result from two doses and started testing a third dose.(Pfizer via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The COVID-19 vaccine may be available for children younger than 5 years old by this summer.

Pfizer said the shots could be ready by June if the Food and Drug Administration gives its authorization.

The drug maker’s CEO said the FDA has been involved in parts of the process.

Last year, Pfizer and BioNTech had a vaccine for younger children, but officials there weren’t happy with the result from two doses and started testing a possible third dose.

However, the FDA wanted to begin the process for emergency use authorization, so the request was submitted for the two doses.

In February, the FDA said it wanted more data from the third vaccine trial as it moves forward with emergency use authorization.

The CDC continues to assess public health conditions. If it determines a mandate is necessary, the DOJ will appeal. (CNN, TWITTER/@BEN_DIETD, JENNY MANGELSEN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur man arrested for “revenge porn”
The city of Sherman is asking for your help as it plans for upcoming growth.
New survey for Sherman residents addressing future growing pains
Two people were arrested after a woman stole a construction vehicle and lead police on a chase...
Two arrested after shots fired in Durant chase
Tuesday’s thunderstorm started a fire when a bolt of lightning struck at an oil drill site in...
Produced water tank in Overbrook hit by lightning again
Beto O’Rourke made a stop in Grayson County Thursday for his campaign for governor, and the...
Beto O’Rourke makes gubernatorial campaign stop in Sherman

Latest News

FILE - In this April 8, 1998, photo, a worker drives a cart through a tunnel inside the Waste...
Report: Fire training, equipment lacking at US nuclear dump
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden’s election year challenge: Blame GOP for nation’s woes
Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández faces drug charges in the United States.
Former Honduran president facing drug charges in U.S.
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images
Civilians in the Ukrainian town of Rubizhne were caught in the middle of a battle with Russian...
Civilians caught in between battle in eastern Ukraine