SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Leopards are looking for a new head football coach. James Polk is stepping down to join the Weatherford coaching staff.

Polk has led the Leopards since 2016. Gainesville struggled last season, winning just two games. Polk led the Leopards to an 8-3 record in 2019. Gainesville went to the playoffs twice in his six year tenure.

