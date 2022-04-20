Produced water tank in Overbrook hit by lightning again

OVERBROOK, Okla. (KXII) - Tuesday’s thunderstorm started a fire when a bolt of lightning struck at an oil drill site in Overbrook.

The bolt hit a fiberglass tank holding produced water around 8 p.m.

Criner Hills, Lake Murray Village, Greenville and Marietta volunteer fire departments responded.

Criner Hills deputy chief Michael Campbell said it’s not even the first time the tank at that oil site has been hit.

“This particular site here has been struck by lightning three times that I know of,” Campbell said. “They say that lightning can attract to these certain oil sites because of the static electricity that builds up in these saltwater tanks. And obviously, this site is pretty hot for attracting lightning.”

Campbell said since the tank is fiberglass, it can’t be grounded.

“Fiberglass is not conductive, so it cannot be properly grounded to the earth like steel can,” Campbell said.

He said the fire was pretty simple, it only took them about an hour to put out. But these fires can be dangerous.

“Any oil site has the potential to have H2S gas, which is very toxic and can be fatal,” Campbell said. “We made contact with the oil property officials and determined that there was no H2S hazards.”

Campbell said they work several fires each year started by lightning.

“It has struck houses before, it’s even struck cars on the interstate before,” Campbell said. “So yeah, it can be dangerous and you have no idea of where it will hit.”

Campbell said the best idea is to just stay inside when it’s storming.

Anyone who sees one of the tanks on fire should call 911 immediately.

Campbell said if a caller is nearby, they should give dispatch as much information as possible, but stay a safe distance to protect from any possible poisonous gasses.

