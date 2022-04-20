Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Veteran officer accused of dealing crack cocaine, police department says

By Ken Daley and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A veteran New Orleans police officer was arrested Wednesday on allegations of dealing crack cocaine, the New Orleans Police Department said.

Reginald Koeller III was booked on narcotics and weapons charges, WVUE reports. The NOPD said Koeller, 38, is a patrol officer assigned to the NOPD’s Fourth District.

Koeller is an 18-year veteran of the force and has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of “an ongoing federal investigation,” according to the NOPD.

Koeller was arrested after FBI agents and officers from the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau executed a search warrant.

Records showed he was booked on a charge of illegally carrying a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance, an offense punishable by 5-10 years in state prison upon conviction.

The police officer was also booked on possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. Prosecutors said in court Wednesday that the federal agents and detectives seized 32.1 grams of crack cocaine. Under Louisiana law, the distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine can be punishable upon conviction by a prison term of 1-20 years.

Federal penalties can vary if the narcotics and weapons case winds up being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In his first appearance Wednesday in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court, Koeller’s bond was set at $7,500 for each count, for a total of $15,000.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur man arrested for “revenge porn”
Beto O’Rourke made a stop in Grayson County Thursday for his campaign for governor, and the...
Beto O’Rourke makes gubernatorial campaign stop in Sherman
A Collin County sting operation targeting those who use the internet to prey on children ended...
Two Texoma men arrested after sting operation for online solicitation of a minor
The city of Sherman is asking for your help as it plans for upcoming growth.
New survey for Sherman residents addressing future growing pains
Two people were arrested after a woman stole a construction vehicle and lead police on a chase...
Two arrested after shots fired in Durant chase

Latest News

FILE - DeSantis said Florida students will not have oppressive ideologies imposed on them, as...
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to limit discussion of race
April 22nd marks Earth Day and here in Texoma, it’s no different.
14th annual Texoma Earth Day festival to be held this weekend
Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted the production of "Being Mortal" after allegations...
Report: Production halts on Bill Murray film ‘Being Mortal’ after behavioral complaint
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami.
Florida says math textbooks taught critical race theory