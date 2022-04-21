Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Authorities seize 30 pounds of illegal shark fins at Texas restaurant

Nearly 30 pounds of illegal shark fins were found in the freezer of an unnamed Texas restaurant.
Nearly 30 pounds of illegal shark fins were found in the freezer of an unnamed Texas restaurant.(Texas Game Wardens via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The owners of a Texas seafood restaurant may face charges after nearly 30 pounds of shark fins were found inside a freezer.

In 2015, Texas banned the trade of shark fins. The law was put into effect to help crush the trade that officials say is mostly to blame for harming the shark population.

Authorities seized the fins and will use them as evidence.

A criminal case is pending against the unnamed restaurant owners.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur man arrested for “revenge porn”
Beto O’Rourke made a stop in Grayson County Thursday for his campaign for governor, and the...
Beto O’Rourke makes gubernatorial campaign stop in Sherman
A Collin County sting operation targeting those who use the internet to prey on children ended...
Two Texoma men arrested after sting operation for online solicitation of a minor
The city of Sherman is asking for your help as it plans for upcoming growth.
New survey for Sherman residents addressing future growing pains
Two people were arrested after a woman stole a construction vehicle and lead police on a chase...
Two arrested after shots fired in Durant chase

Latest News

FILE - DeSantis said Florida students will not have oppressive ideologies imposed on them, as...
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to limit discussion of race
April 22nd marks Earth Day and here in Texoma, it’s no different.
14th annual Texoma Earth Day festival to be held this weekend
Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted the production of "Being Mortal" after allegations...
Report: Production halts on Bill Murray film ‘Being Mortal’ after behavioral complaint
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami.
Florida says math textbooks taught critical race theory